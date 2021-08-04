Bruno K served for defamation live on air

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bruno Kiggundu, alias Bruno K, on Saturday, October 2, 2021 got served for defamation live on television when he appeared on Calvin Kalule, alias Calvin The Entertainer’s Horizon Vibe show on UBC TV.

This followed his woes with Black Market Records that started in earnest in August after one of his songs, Nipe Love got deleted by video streaming platform, YouTube after it was reported by BMR for copyright infringement.

At the time, he said he had lined up 10 lawyers to take on the label on the matter. He argued that he signed with them a one year contract in March 2020 that ended this year in March, but they kept stringing him along after frustrating his attempts to put out music as per the contract.

However, when he showed up for the interview and started pinning the label, he received a WhatsApp message from one of the label heads, Tony Ocean Murungi that he allowed the studio camera to zoom in to, saying he can do nothing to Black Market.

It was not long before an agent of Agaba and Company advocates showed up live on the show and said he was there to serve him for defamation. Well, drama ensued when the Omuwala singer refused to receive the letter. He shrewdly told them off arguing that it is unlawful to serve anybody on a weekend adding that he is not in hiding and therefore always available, so serving him live on air was unnecessary. Bruno K asked them to go serve his lawyers. On the show, he accused Shadrack Kisaame and Tony Ocean Murungi of the label of being used by their US-based CEO, Cedric Singleton to fight his wars here in Uganda.