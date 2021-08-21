Buchaman commits to fundraising for Rocky Giant

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and presidential ghetto envoy Mark Bugembe, alias Buchaman has vowed to help fundraise for rapper Fred Giriya, alias Rocky Giant, to see him leave the rehabilitation facility where he is being held over a debt of more than sh20m.

According to Buchaman, he did not know about the fundraising drive, but he is now going to comb through the ghettos to raise some of the sh20m and find out how to get it to him because he is not aware of the address of the facility. He noted that he is not surprised because the last time they met, as much as he looked okay, he seemed to have had a ‘mental disturbance.’

Rocky Giant was admitted at the City of Hope Rehabilitation Centre, Nameere, Mpererwe, Gayaza road in March shortly after he was battered by Buchaman according to a video that went viral at the time attracting all sorts of reactions from the public.

Last week, a fully rehabilitated Rocky Giant vindicated Buchaman who was accused by a section of the public of triggering his mental issues. Giant blamed substance abuse for his mental health issues. However, he asked him that they both stop using drugs.

In June, his brother Robert Aluma came out to ask fellow entertainers and the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) to help with the rapper’s bills that went up every night he spent at the facility. He said Bebe Cool pledged, but later failed to come through citing Covid-19. He failed to see Bobi Wine and the UMA leadership.