Buchaman regrets not getting his shares in Fire Base

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Buchaman has revealed that he longs for a call from his former colleague, Bobi Wine after 15 years of no communication. According to him, it should be in regards to receiving his shares for his effort in the building of Bobi Wine, the brand and Fire Base Crew, the enterprise.

He also expressed regret at the fact that when they started out, he never bothered to bring up issues of shares because he believed they were brothers and issues of percentages were not necessary.

“Fire Base was registered. I did not bother with shares because I and Bobi Wine did not relate like business partners, but like brothers. Whatever hurt him hurt me. That kind of relationship did not need percentages. Whatever came, we shared equally. I look forward to the day he is going to say, ‘Buchaman, I am giving you this.’ That is all. You see, even President Museveni said come. Now I am waiting for Bobi to give me mine. Because he has eaten enough,” he said.

He added that Bobi Wine only knows his children with his first baby mama, but not his wife. He added that some of the children are over 10-years-old now. Buchaman accused Bobi Wine of getting greedy when money started coming in. He said now they only see each other on television and when they meet, they stare down at each other and walk away because neither is willing to greet the other.

Buchaman, real name Mark Bugembe left the Kamwokya based Fire Base Crew citing exploitation by Bobi Wine. He was appointed the President’s ghetto envoy in October 2019.

Fire Base Crew was started in the early 2000s by singer Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, Buchaman, Mr. Parrot and Toolman who have all since left it.