Buchaman to feature Jamaica’s Turbulence in collabo

By Hussein Kiganda

Presidential envoy on ghetto affairs Buchaman (real name Mark Bugembe) could be praising the heavens after Jamaican reggae singer Turbulence hinted at recording a collab with him.

The Jamaican star revealed that the “Tukumatira” singer has a good voice and audience command and therefore deserves to work with him.

“I like his commanding voice, he sings well and has got the audience power. Even the name that people gave him as the ghetto president shows that he is a leader. I stayed behind after the show because we are trying to do some studio work with him so there is a possibility of a collabo with him…,” Turbulence.

The “real warrior” singer came into the country a few days ago for a performance that took place at Uganda Museum. Ugandan artists like Buchaman and Allah Hendricks Ssali curtain-raised his performance.

He is commonly known for his energetic voice in songs like Rasta Forever, Love me for me, real warrior, do good, and many other songs.

Uganda’s Buchaman has also been on the music scene with songs like lwaki temumatura. A collabo with Turbulence is another mile achieved for him. He joins the list of Ugandan artists who have won collabos from international acts after their performances in Uganda.