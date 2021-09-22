By Kampala Sun Writer

Preparations are underway for House of Prayer Ministries International pastor Aloysius Bugingo and Suzan Nantaba Makula’s wedding. The wedding is the climax of years of what has been considered a controversial relationship. It ruffled the feathers of the married brigade.

Makula has been called all sorts of names – husband snatcher, gold digger, home wrecker, serpent, chaff, sh2m panty wearer. To add insult to injury, the man of God launched vitriolic attacks on his wife, Teddy Naluswa. We can only speculate on whether the new wedding will salvage the image of the lovebirds.

Controversy dogs the couple as they become husband and wife, for there is an entanglement. The Naluswa/Bugingo divorce case is yet be concluded. Teddy famously vowed not to grant her estranged husband a divorce till death do they part. So as it is, Christmas comes early for the trio. It’s Bugingo bells, Bugingo bells… Bugingo, Suzan and Teddy all the way.