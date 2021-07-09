Bugingo bigamy case pushed to May 25

By Julius Luwemba

Entebbe Grade One Magistrate Elizabeth Kabugo on Monday, April 25, adjourned Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s bigamy case to May 25 after trial magistrate Stella Okwong Paculal was reported indisposed.

Bugingo and his co-accused, Suzan Makula Nantaba, are facing charges of unlawful marriage.

According to prosecution, Bugingo contracted a marriage with Makula while his marriage with Teddy Naluswa was still ongoing.

Makula is also charged with knowingly marrying a person already married contrary to Section 42 of the Marriage Act Cap 251.

Bugingo and Makula arrived at Entebbe court at exactly 9:00am.

They waited for another 90 minutes in their car before their file was allocated to Kabugo, who adjourned the case to May 25, when the trial magistrate is expected to be available.

The duo arrived at Entebbe court in the same vehicle on a chilly morning, with two other occupants, including a driver and a male assistant.

Their lawyer, Ronald Ruhinda, was also present in court as the matter was being adjourned.

The two were in January granted a cash bail of sh3m each and sh10m non-cash to each of their sureties.

The duo was first dragged to court by private prosecutors Hassan Male Mabirizi and Robert Rutaro before the case was taken over by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions amid protests by Mabirizi.

After Bugingo and Makula had been granted bail in January, Mabirizi appealed to the Entebbe chief magistrate to cancel the bail, saying it was irregular and fraudulent.

He stated that his affidavit clearly indicated how Bugingo was to interfere with the witnesses’ submissions because some of them are his employees.

“Even my life continues to be in danger as long as Bugingo is out on bail,” Mabirizi stated earlier in his application, which was not granted.

Prosecution alleges that Makula on December 7, 2021, at Kawuku, Katabi town council, Wakiso district, being unmarried, went through the ceremony of marriage with Bugingo, a person she knew was married to Teddy Naluswa Bugingo.

