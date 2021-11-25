Bugingo, Makula granted bail as Mabirizi is ordered off case

By Julius Luwemba

Court presided over by Entebbe Grade One Magistrate Stella Okwong Paculal has granted Pastor Aloysius Bugingo and Suzan Makula Nantaba a cash bail of sh3m each and sh10m non-cash to each of their three sureties.

Sitting this (Friday) afternoon, the court also ordered lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi to furnish the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with all the evidence he had earlier gathered to convict the couple. This followed the response of no objection to the bail application by the DPP represented by Timothy Amerit.

The prosecutor also amended the charge-sheet to combine count one and count three of the earlier submitted charges as had been instituted by private prosecutors Mabirizi and Robert Rutaro.

The DPP also informed the court that all criminal charges relating to the matter, be merged under one file Entebbe CRB 24/2022 which was opened and taken up by the office of the DPP.

Makula and the founder of House of Prayer Ministries International pastor Bugingo were earlier charged by Entebbe Grade One Magistrate’s Court on two counts under the Marriage Act and one count under the Penal Code Act.

The duo now face charges related to contracting marriage by customary law when already married, which is contrary to Section 50 of the Marriage Act and marrying a person previously married, which is contrary to Section 42 of the Marriage Act.

Okwong Paculal ordered the couple to appear in court on February 18 for mention of charges as investigations into the matter continue.

Pastor Bugingo was represented by counsel Ronald Ruhinda, who said his client is a law-abiding citizen and, therefore, would come to court any time needed.

On the court sidelines, Mabirizi said he would not provide his evidence so far collected, to the office of the DPP. He vowed to appeal the matter to the High Court and the East African Court of Justice.

On December 20, 2003, Pastor Bugingo is said to have got married to Teddy Naluswa vide certificate number 376 through church marriage at Victory Church Centre.

On December 7, 2021, Bugingo and Makula allegedly conducted a customary marriage at Bwerenga, Katabi town council in Wakiso district.