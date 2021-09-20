Bukedde’s Sseguya reveals why he did not sue Bebe Cool, Chameleone and Pallaso

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality, Josephat Seguya has said the events of last week that saw three media personalities arrested for speaking about an artiste – OS Suuna – left him dumbstruck.

He revealed that he had a chance to sue singer Bebe Cool for assaulting him in 2010 for writing a story about him, but managed to reconcile before it escalated.

He also mentioned that Chameleone assaulted him over story in 2018 when he said he deserved to go to prison for letting his underage son drive on a public road. He said he had a good case to throw him behind bars, but he did not, after different stakeholders got involved and promoter Balaam Barugahare reconciled them.

Seguya adds that Pallaso also attacked him at their late brother, AK47’s vigil in 2016, but he did not sue. So why didn’t he sue those three artistes? Seguya argued that he did not want to set a precedent to see media personalities suing artistes. He reasoned that they need each other and should work together.

That if he had sued even one of the three artistes, all this would now be resting on his shoulders because he would have set the precedent.

He added that Suuna should not have taken that step because after releasing a new song, the first group artistes run to is media personalities because no single artiste in East and Central Africa owns a media house, except Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz. Seguya says Chameleone and Kato Lubwama tried but failed.

This comes after Omulangira Suuna filed a case against three next media journalists – Isaac Kayz Kawalya, Brian Wako and William Nkuluri of Next Media who were sent to Kitalya Prison on Friday, October 1 until October 15 on charges of offensive communication and criminal libel.