Bump on Parade: TV star Anna Talia spotted with baby bump

By Alex Balimwikungu

TV personality and socialite Anna Talia Oze (Nambooze) is about to become a mother of two; and so far looks like baby bump is growing at a fast rate.

After months of hiding the bump in hideous clothes, she finally paraded the blossoming bump and thr congratulatory messages poured in.

News about her pregnancy came in February 2022 after she posted a video dancing to Gravity Omutujju’s “Ani Alina enene” in which her tummy was partially exposed. Some people blamed it on flatulence.

With the pregnancy has also come news that she is set to walk down the aisle with her long-time lover Joseph Wallace Kafumbe.

Sources close to the couple reveal that the wedding was supposed to happen in happen in 2020 but unfortunately COVID-19 lockdown ruined their plans. “ It is happening soon,” a source told us.