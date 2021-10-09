Skip to content Skip to footer

Bump on Parade: TV star Anna Talia spotted with baby bump

HomeAll PostsCelebrity NewsBump on Parade: TV star Anna Talia spotted...
5 hours ago
Share
77Views 0Comments

By Alex Balimwikungu

TV personality and socialite Anna Talia Oze (Nambooze) is about to become a mother of two; and so far looks like baby bump is growing at a fast rate.

After months of hiding the bump in hideous clothes, she finally paraded the blossoming bump and thr congratulatory messages poured in.

News about her pregnancy came in February 2022 after she posted a video dancing to Gravity Omutujju’s “Ani Alina enene” in which her tummy was partially exposed.  Some people blamed it on flatulence.

With the pregnancy has also come news that she is set to walk down the aisle with her long-time lover Joseph Wallace Kafumbe.

Sources close to the couple reveal that the wedding was supposed to happen in happen in 2020 but unfortunately COVID-19 lockdown ruined their plans.  “ It is happening soon,” a source told us.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Sex & Relationships
Marry someone you can defend – Flavia
October 9, 2021
Celebrity News
Chameleone continues bromance with Bebe Cool
September 29, 2021
Celebrity News Lifestyle
Diamond Platnumz joins transport business
August 29, 2021
Celebrity News
Bukedde’s Sseguya reveals why he did not sue Bebe Cool, Chameleone and Pallaso
October 5, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.