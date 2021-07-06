Burna Boy being pressured by mother to marry

By Ahmad Muto

Grammy award winning Nigerian artiste Burna Boy has revealed he is being pressured by his mother to get married. Every time the issue comes up, he shuts her down telling her he has no plans of walking someone’s daughter down the aisle.

His mother, who also doubles as his manager, Bose Ogulu, gets really irritated when he says that. He made the revelation via his Instagram stories on Monday.

“My mum hates it so much whenever I tell her I am not getting married. She turns red. My own issue is that now I am not sure if I really mean it or just say it to piss her off,” he wrote.

This comes a year after a video surfaced of him calling his UK rapper girlfriend Stefflon Don ‘wife’ repeatedly sparking rumours that they had a secret wedding. He was bragging about a necklace that she got him.

They announced they were dating in 2019 and in early 2020, sparked engagement rumours after Stefflon Don was spotted with what looked like an engagement ring.