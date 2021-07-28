Bux Munira’ s baby bump shocks fans

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Every new job comes with its perks. For Bux Munira, it was showing off her baby bump as she anchored news at a new TV station. As a presenter at a Bugolobi based station and an event MC, her followers had not seen her in the new shape. However, thanks for the TV job, they saw it, noted and she went onto her social media platforms, to confirm that she was not just overeating during the lockdown.

“I made so many plans for 2021, but the good Lord decided I take unexpected detours; the most beautiful one that has my heart overflowing with joy being my precious sweet pie. Nothing, absolutely nothing can explain how I feel, words could never. We are blessed, thankful, elated and can’t wait to meet our little big love,” wrote Bux.

The “our” must be a reference to the baby daddy. She however did not elaborate on who the lucky man is.

Bux Munira gained fame when she worked at the shortly lived Kwese Sports TV as a sports news anchor. She is also a screen actress and works with a PR agency.