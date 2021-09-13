Skip to content Skip to footer

Buzz Teenz Awards 2021 return with more categories

7 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

After a hiatus last year, the  the Buzz Teenz Awards, are set to return on 19th December, 2021.

Buzz Events the organizers of the awards released a list of categories for this year’s awards on Monday 1st November to mark the start of the nomination process.

Buzz Teenz Awards retain their purpose of being a voice for Uganda’s youths and both nominations and voting are limited to youths aged 20 and younger.

Through awards, teenagers celebrate their peers, idols and businesses that influence them in positive ways on top of rich entertainment value.

Nominations are now open on the Buzz Teenz website and will close on the 19th November, 2021.

This year, the four most nominated personalities/entities in each category will be announced on the 19th November to move on to the voting phase.

Buzz reveals that voting will start on 20th November ahead of the grand finale which will take place on 19th December.

This year there will be twenty-one categories. These are:

  1. Teenz Artist of the Year
  2. Teenz Male Artist
  3. Teenz Female Artist
  4. Teenz Hottest Song Writer
  5. Teenz Next Big Thing
  6. Teenz Breakout Artist
  7. Teenz Song of the Year
  8. Teenz Flyest Video
  9. Teenz Hottest Collabo
  10. Teenz Gospel Song
  11. Teenz Hottest TikToker
  12. Teenz Hottest Radio Station
  13. Teenz Hottest Radio Program
  14. Teenz TV Station
  15. Teenz Hottest TV Personality
  16. Teenz TV Show
  17. Teenz Fashion Star
  18. Teenz Hottest DJ
  19. Teenz Hottest Audio Producer
  20. Teenz TikTok Sound of the year
  21. Teenz Cultural Icon
