Buzz Teenz Awards 2021 return with more categories

By Alex Balimwikungu

After a hiatus last year, the the Buzz Teenz Awards, are set to return on 19th December, 2021.

Buzz Events the organizers of the awards released a list of categories for this year’s awards on Monday 1st November to mark the start of the nomination process.

Buzz Teenz Awards retain their purpose of being a voice for Uganda’s youths and both nominations and voting are limited to youths aged 20 and younger.

Through awards, teenagers celebrate their peers, idols and businesses that influence them in positive ways on top of rich entertainment value.

Nominations are now open on the Buzz Teenz website and will close on the 19th November, 2021.

This year, the four most nominated personalities/entities in each category will be announced on the 19th November to move on to the voting phase.

Buzz reveals that voting will start on 20th November ahead of the grand finale which will take place on 19th December.

This year there will be twenty-one categories. These are: