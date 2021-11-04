Bwa bwa bwoy from the east John Blaq delivers feel-at-home performance at Nile event

By Steven Odeke

There has not been much going on with the party life in the country due to the COVID-19 restrictions, and people have really been bored, so to say. That is why when Nile Breweries organised a glamorous party dubbed Unmatched In Gold at Pitstop Sports Lounge grounds in Jinja yesterday, it was fun watching guests and partygoers shake off the rust and blast away to every performance before curfew.

Artistes like John Blaq, Abeka Band and a host of Busoga sub-region-based upcoming singers did their best to engage their audience.

The day started off with a host of activities, including a treasure hunt at the source of the Nile. Participants were tasked by the organisers to look for a treasure chest, and they dug in.

“There must be gold in that box,” one treasure hunter was heard saying.

The village boys discovered the chest, which contained bottles of Nile Special beer. And boy did they guzzle the frothy stuff!

Back at Pitstop, where the real party was, it was a thrill.

“By the fact that we are here today, it means we have beaten the pandemic. And since many of us have been vaccinated, we decided to have this kind of celebration as people who not only sell beer, but happiness,” said Nile Breweries’ legal and corporate affairs director, Onapito Ekomoloit.

But before the musical performances, world record holding runner Joshua Cheptegei took to the stage to dispense some tots of wisdom on being a champion.

“I invite all of you to visit my training centre in Kapchorwa and train like a champion. All you need is fitness, focus, heart and your legs to be a champion,” he said before being handed a sh100m cheque from Nile Breweries.

John Blaq oozed maturity in his performance, when he performed most of his club bangers. He is a son of the soil, the more reason for him to deliver a feel-at-home like performance. His songs like Obubadi and Tolina got everyone dancing. Then Abeka Band took over, doing a couple of Afrigo Band and Maddox covers until 7:00pm. By that time – curfew time – everyone had had enough fun.