Calvin rubbishes guests that attended Spice Diana’s birthday party

By Ahmad Muto

Calvin The Entertainer has called out all public figures that turned up for singer Spice Diana’s birthday party days ago at Serena Kigo. He said from all the photos and videos he saw, no single guest carried a gift for the birthday girl, but vibes, hunger and thirst for food and expensive drinks.

“Ugandan celebrities should learn to carry gifts to their friends’ birthday parties. You just see them walking in empty handed. I have invited you for my birthday, you show up empty handed, instead carrying hunger. You drink champagne and eat food. We need to learn to show some love,” he ranted.

To support his argument, he used the example of rapper Nicki Minaj saying when she marked her son nicknamed Papa Bear’s first birthday in late September, fellow entertainers showered the baby with gifts. If local entertainers are aspiring, they should copy every detail and stop being stingy.

Calvin noted that it is common with the male gender to show up bearing nothing. Some of the men that attended Spice Diana’s birthday party were Abryanz, Geosteady, Fik Fameica, Ykee Benda, King Saha among others.