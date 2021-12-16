Cameroon reduces working and school hours to boost AFCON crowd numbers

AFP

The Cameroonian authorities said on Saturday that working and school hours will be reduced to boost the number of fans watching Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which the Central African nation is hosting.

“During the days of AFCON matches, schools and lectures will go from 7:30am to 1:00pm. Work will be from 7:30am to 2:00pm. This exceptional measure, which will effectively apply to the public sector, aims at enabling Cameroonians to take an active part in this major continental event,” Seraphin Magloire Fouda, secretary general at the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

He said the measure will run from January 7 to February 4.

AFCON matches have been marked by low crowds in stadiums, especially in the towns of Douala, Bafoussam and Limbe where some matches are being played.

Authorities of the cities said on Friday, they will be providing free bus shuttle for fans to and from stadiums.

Anti-COVID-19 restriction measures, which oblige fans to be vaccinated and tested before entering the stadium and security challenges in Limbe where separatist fighters are threatening to disrupt the championship, have largely been responsible for the low attendance, according to some sports pundits.

AFCON started in Cameroon last week and will end on February 6.