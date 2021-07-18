Canadian medic helps Ugandan migrant worker deliver baby on mid-air plane

By John Tugume and Agencies

A Canadian doctor has described as a “miracle” the incident in which she helped a Ugandan migrant worker returning home from Saudi Arabia deliver a baby mid-air.

In a January 13 tweet, Aisha Khatib, an Assistant Professor DFCM University of Toronto, said she responded to a call from the cabin crew to do something she had done before.

“Is there a doctor on the plane? Never thought I’d be delivering a baby on a flight!” Khatib wrote.

“Thanks to the airline crew who helped support the birth of this Miracle in the air! Mom and baby are doing well and healthy,” Khatib added.

The baby, who was born on a Qatar Airways flight, was named Miracle Aisha.

Pictures posted on Khatib’s Twitter handle show passengers happily posing for photos with the mother and child.

“Welcome to the world, baby Miracle Aisha! We are truly grateful for the incredible efforts of Dr. @AishaKhatib, together with our cabin crew, whose swift action ensured a safe delivery in the sky on #QatarAirways. Glad to hear mom & baby are healthy & well!” the airline posted.

According to media reports, although the baby girl was delivered on December 5, 2021, Khatib said she was too busy treating COVID-19 to post the pictures on Twitter.

Khatib, who had come to Uganda to train health workers, was recalled due to the COVID-19 situation back home.

The New York Post reported that the doctor gave the mother a gold necklace with a name Aisha inscribed on it.

“I thought I’d give it to her and she’ll have a little token of the doctor that delivered her 35,000 feet in the air while flying over the Nile,” The New York Post quoted Khatib.