Canary Mugume, wife Sasha take romance to London

By Alex Balimwikungu

When it comes to romance, Romeo had the right idea. He pressed all the right buttons to make Juliet swoon.

Newly wed Canary Mugume is acting like the modern day Romeo. He is fast turning into an incurable romantic taking a leaf out of Romeo’s book of love. Canary knows the importance of a good location when he took his wife Fiona ‘Sasha’ Mugume at the London Eye as part of their romantic sojourn.

The NBS TV recently revealed in an interview that he and Sasha had to cut their honeymoon short because he had to attend to work duties.

Sasha, perhaps elated by the gesture took to Instagram to lap in the adulation. “I just want to hold your hand and wander the streets with you,” Sasha captioned the picture, with Canary within kissing distance.

The London Eye has been voted the most romantic location in London, and indeed the UK. It is Second only in the world to the Eiffel Tower and is a landmark on top of the list for lovers