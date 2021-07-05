Carol Nantongo, Dagy Nyce dated this year- Kisti

By Ahmad Muto

Former media personality Robin Kisti has expressed shock at the news that Dagy Nyce is dating comedian Madrat’s ex. According to her, all she knew was her friend was dating singer Carol Nantongo. She said she concretised her belief this year in April after seeing them together all the time.

Madrat’s ex, Nanteza Rabahah has been making media appearances claiming the comedian is out to frustrate her every move. However, Kisti said it is very common with some women to want to date people in the spotlight to make news.

Dagy Nyce appears as Nantongo’s love interest in her latest music video, ‘Ensonga.’

Important to note is that he got married in 2015 to an Australian beauty, Heather Ssubi and it is said they are still very much married. He is the only one yet to say a word in regards to the stories about this entanglement.