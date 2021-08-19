Catherine Kusaasira throws tantrum over NRM party

By Alex Balimwikungu

Flash back. Catherine Kusasira is seated at the driver’s seat of a luxury “Mpenkoni” She brandishes wads of cash in denominations of 20k and 50k. In her co-driver’s seat is a pal who also brandishes money.

The freshly appointed presidential advisor on issues concerning Kampala mocks her ‘haters’ to wait for their time to come so that they can exhaustively enjoy money like her. “This is what they call NRM, you wait for your time to come, you will call us,” Kusaasira bragged.

Today, she has thrown a tantrum over being abandoned. She feels she has not been appreciated enough for the hardwork and her ‘investment’ in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party during the 2021 elections.

Through a Facebook post sent out over the weekend, she aired out her dissatisfaction with the hierarchy within the NRM party.

She revealed how she lost everything for NRM including friends, business, and fans but has not been rewarded for her hard work. Below is an excerpt of her message shared on Facebook

“I have lost everything because of my party NRM, there is a lot of unfairness in NRM as a party. You work hard and be committed to everything in the party for the betterment but never to be appreciated.

I really sacrificed a lot during the last campaigns where I even went for bank loans and started projects as a way of motivating the youths as a tactic of fighting the pressure group that had arose (NUP).

Why NRM? I have lost a lot because of you; business, friends and fans because of choosing you as my party. I thought president MUSEVENI was the commandant and he was always respected by his representatives but then its vice versa because for whoever he directs to perform, they do the opposite.

I have never been rewarded and appreciated for the strength and commitment I showed during that time, but instead (I) lost everything I had before.

Lwaki NRM you such a disgrace to me and to us who sacrificed everything bkoz (sic)of you. President MUSEVENI bangi sibaano (many are not your friends), those you trust will be the lead in your downfall,” she wrote.

Recently, NRM stalwart and Resident District Commissioner ( RDC) Hoima district Amlan Tumusiime said that Catherine Kusasira and Jeniffer Nakanguubi (Full Figure) are a liability to the party.