Ceaserous proposes to long-term girlfriend

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Ceaserous (Solomon Ssentongo) got a ‘yes’ from his long-term girlfriend Harriet Shareetah yesterday, Monday, April 4.

The Dangerous singer took to his social media handles to thank her for accepting to live with him for the rest of their lives.

“YES is the best answer I’ve ever heard; my baby Shareetah Harriet said YES and YES I can’t think of anything I want to do more than spend the rest of my life with you. Now that we know what it takes like to love like never before, we don’t want to forget how special and unique that feeling is for us. We are officially engaged,” he posted.

In response to the post from the singer, Shareetah put up a post, saying: “I said YES to my best friend. I still can’t believe the sweetest, calmest, and most loving person asked to spend the rest of his life with me. I love you baby, Ceaserous.”

Ceaserous, who rose to fame with his popular song dubbed Dangerous, started posting Shareetah’s pictures in 2020, which sparked speculations that the two were dating.

His other songs include Kilila, Wewawo, Kola Nabino, and Nice And Good.