Cedric Babu paid me my first million when I was worth sh300K – Salvado

By Ahmad Muto

According to city comedian, Patrick Salvador, sports entrepreneur and media personality, Cedric Babu was the first person to pay him more than sh1m at a time he was not charging even half of it.

“Two great men right here… @CedricNdilima was the first guy to ever pay me more than a million for a gig when I was worth 300K at the start of comedy career.. I remember he paid me sh2.5m and I have never looked back …thank you sir,” he tweeted.

The Man from Ombokolo was responding to a tweet of a photo by the Commander of Land Forces, (UPDF) Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, of him with Cedric saying they fought as young boys, but are now best friends. “My young brother @CedricNdilima, we used to fight as young boys, but now as old men we are best of friends. You will always be MP Kampala Central for me,” he tweeted.

Cedric contested for the Kampala Central parliamentary seat in 2021 and lost to Muhamad Nsereko. He is behind Kinetic Management that manages Sports personalities, artistes and organises events.

Salvado took part in Multichoice Africa’s Standup Uganda in 2009 that ‘kicked the door’ for him. He staged his first-ever one-man comedy show in Uganda dubbed Man from Ombokolo five years ago and followed up with Man from Ombokolo Two that sold-out, cementing his place as one of Uganda’s most celebrated comedians. He has since travelled the world for gigs and won a few awards and is currently a presenter with Sanyu FM.