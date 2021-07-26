Celebrity artists mentor Pearl of Africa Star Search finalists prior to Sunday’s grand finale

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Pearl of Africa star search was launched a few months ago. Its aim is to give aspiring musicians and young artists a platform to showcase their talent to the world.

Lat week, a number of Uganda’s top artists backed up by deejays mentored the final six contestants. The artists shared information and ideas to help them stand a chance to walk away with huge amounts of money – a grand prize of sh60m. Winners will also get recording contracts, free music videos, talent management, marketing, tourism trips collaborations, flights et cetera.

During mentorship, deejays such as Stuart and Dj Roja taught the budding artistes how to market their skills. Mc Kats shared a lot of information about marketing and music and how to push your brand and music across borders.

This coming week the Pearl of Africa Star Search reality TV will have its grand finale.

The six finalists were narrowed down from 2000 hopefuls that did virtual auditions. The show will have its season finale this Sunday on August 8th, 2021, live on YouTube from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.