Celebrity Mothers land juicy diaper deal

By Jariat Nakitende

On Thursday,celebrity mothers like Juliana Kanyomozi, Vinka, the NTV Bump Love crew represented by Manuela Mulondo and Racheal Mwine, Tracy kakuru plus beauty pageant organizer Brenda Nanyonjo were revealed as brand ambassadors for Molfix , a new diaper on the market.

The event was held at African Queen distributor headquarters in Namanve. The event started with entertainment by the jammers(a band that played both Vinka and Juliana songs plus a few others) this was followed by speeches and here

Molfix Uganda country manager Calgar Fidan was keen to state that, Molfix as a brand cares about a mothers’ convenience and the baby’s freedom and comfort.

“ Alongside our influencers, we are promoting not just products that provide maximum comfort to babies but also provides peace of mind “ He explained.

This was followed by cake cutting where all the newly appointed ambassadors got together and cut cake then later the official signing of contract followed…

“I can’t wait to show the world how Molfix has demonstrated viability and visibility and as a new mother i am so delighted to be part of this campaign..” Kanyomozi shared with us.

Tracy Kakuru said that as a dotting mother she attests the importance of a good quality diaper because it’s an important part of a mother and her baby’s life.

Manuella Mulondo showed her excited by revealing that the one of the biggest inventions scientists made/ discovered was the use of diapers and she was very amused by Molfix as a specific brand due to it’s mark on the diaper that warns the caretaker in case the baby messes in it .

“ This means one doesn’t have to keep on checking the diaper to see whether it’s full, because something like a bell will ring once the baby pees or poops in it” she explained…