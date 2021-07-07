Celebrity stylist Baraka unveils sleazy bikini collection

By Paul Waiswa

Born in Congo, raised in Uganda and flourishing in Sweden, stylist Baraka Sebise, the founder of Vvipsons, continues to make inroads in the international fashion industry.

Baraka who ventured into creative art has made a name for himself in the fashion world. His latest collection of sleazy bikinis has got the fashion world talking.

Staying true to his roots of stand-out pieces that are sure to get you noticed, his latest collection features gorgeous hues and subtle nudes, in daring, yet sexy cuts.

A model rocks the new Vvipsons bikini in a photoshoot (photo: courtesy)

Ever since he started out with Vvipsons, Baraka has carved a niche as a maker and distributor of high-quality accessories like chains, branded necklaces, and other quality accessories. With the Bikini collection, he has taken it a notch higher.

A model rocks the Vvipsons swim suit (photo: courtesy)

VVIPSONS brands have patterned with top celebrities from Musicians to Footballers across the globe. Back here in Africa, Congolese top musicians INNOS’B, Rebo Tchulo based in Kinshasa, Uganda’s Fik Fameica, Rick man Rick, and many more have been pictured rocking his collection.