Celebs come clean about ‘carbon mugere’, ‘carbon mubody’ colleagues

By Alex Balimwikungu

Seeing stars on the red carpet looking all drop-dead gorgeous, it’s hard to imagine that some of them have poor personal hygiene, coupled with a bad smell. They might be filthy rich, but they are actually filthy at the same time. And for some, there have been recurrent complaints. Many have come up to pride in their sparse bathing habits.

American movie stars like Jake Gyllenhaal and Brad Pitt have admitted to going days without a shower, as well as Ashton Kutcher, who revealed he only washes certain body parts. Then yesterday, the debate came up again. Veteran English singer Phil Collins is set to be quizzed under oath about claims that he didn’t wash or brush his teeth for a year.

According to several media outlets, the In the Air Tonight singer will sit down for a filmed deposition in December to be grilled by his ex-wife Orianne Bates’ lawyers as part of the former couple’s ongoing legal dispute over their mansion in Florida, which the jewellery designer claims she was verbally promised half of by her former spouse.

Back here, the issue of hygiene or the lack of it has always been a thorny one. In our case, with outdoor performances put on hold, have the celebrities used the lockdown to clean up? Maybe, maybe not. Stories abound of how some celebrities were unable to bathe regularly, much to the chagrin of their peers and studio producers.

Veteran producer Steve Jean of Fenon Records probably has an updated list. He is a neat freak. Word on the grapevine is that if you successfully record a song at his recording studios, you pass the hygiene test. So, singers like the defunct Blu*3, Juliana Kanyomozi, Nameless, Bebe Cool, Coco Finger et al, pass the test.

When it comes to female celebs and artistes, the subject is thornier. Insults are traded. Recently, singer Geosteady’s ex-baby mama, Prima Kardashi, fumed after a fan questioned how she washes “down there” with her long fingernails. Expletives were exchanged as she fought back

Singer Coco Finger tells The Kampala Sun that Steve Jean has over the years turned away artistes with suspect hygiene.

“If you oozed alcohol from every pore and reeked of cigarettes, there is no way Steve would allow you in his studio,” he recalls.

According to Coco Finger, the practice was that for artistes to get the ‘vibe’ before hitting studio, they had to drink or smoke a bit, pen down and master the lyrics and then hit the studio as and when they were in the element. In doing so, a visit to the showers wasn’t always mandatory. However, with Steve Jean, it was always different.

“He turned away a number of people, but when I look back, it was the right thing to do. Good music and a public image work in tandem,” Coco Finger recalls.

He confesses that because of Steve Jean’s influence, he adopted all-white outfits for quite a while. It is evident in most of his videos.

Singer Sadat Mukiibi (Kalifah Aganaga) has severally been called out for having smelly feet. Seeing how he tightly laces his size 14 military boots, you are lulled to believe the claims. Just recently, he had an online spat with Sweden-based blogger Peng Peng. Possibly what angered Kalifah the most was when Peng accused him (in that same video recording) of having smelly feet and failing to shower sometimes.

Peng Peng claimed that at one time, Kalifah went to Sweden, but what people remember mostly about him are his unforgettable smelling feet and poor hygiene.

Singer Gravity Omutujju has severally been called out for donning sweaty and greasy dreads, which he doesn’t properly care about, but he reveals that that is the work of haters.

Motormouth Jennifer Full Figure once claimed that she turned down the now Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya’s advances due to his poor hygiene.

“When I was still in People Power, Ssegirinya tried to date me, but I turned him down immediately because I couldn’t tolerate his poor hygiene. First of all, he did not bathe and had a horrible body odour. His clothes were also awful and dirty. It’s now that he looks good after getting some Parliament money,” Full Figure said.

