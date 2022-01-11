Century Cinemax, SafeBoda enter deal to show movies at half price

By Rodrizzy Ariho

SafeBoda has today launched a partnership with Century Cinemax dubbed Orange Vibes, a new experience where customers can enjoy their favourite movies at half price.

Orange Vibes will be a weekly do, happening every Thursday at Century Cinemax, Acacia Mall in Kampala.

“Every Thursday starting tomorrow, customers will be paying only sh7,000 to enjoy movies as long as they’re using the SafeBoda App,” Acram Juuko, the Century Cinemax public relations manager, said in a presser that happened today at the cinema premises.

On his part, Ricky Rapa Thompson, the SafeBoda co-founder, said: “I am delighted to join hands with Century Cinemax to launch this new partnership where moviegoers will be able to enjoy discounted movies using the most affordable payment option. I encourage everyone to download the SafeBoda App and enjoy the Orange Vibes every Thursday.”

“This partnership is also a way of us giving back to our SafeBoda community,” he added.

SafeBoda, which recently became the first recipient of Google’s $50m Africa Investment Fund, has quickly transformed into Uganda’s super App, offering services aimed at making lives of customers easy and convenient, ranging from payment of water, TV and electricity bills, buying airtime to ordering food.