Chameleone blasted for turning beggar

42 mins ago
By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Singer Jose Chameleone has become the butt of jokes following his recent meeting with Gen. Salim Saleh over his newly formed “Superstars Musician Association”.
After walking away with bulging pockets, he has since been called a “king of beggars” by the likes of promoter Bajjo.  However, very few anticipated the onslaught from former Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) boss, Wycliff Tugume, a.k.a Ykee Benda.

Benda has revealed that Chameleone is nothing but a beggar and anyone who expects anything optimistic from his association is myopic. 

  He sarcastically posted on Twitter:  “People are going for Space tourism,” superstars” are begging for money

Benda’s comments come after reports emerged that he spent about six days sleeping in one of the lodges in Gulu town targeting to meet Gen. Salim Saleh.

Basing on Bajjo’s explanation, Chameleone did a disservice to himself. The promoter says Chameleone didn’t have to stoop that low in the name of getting just Shs20m under the United Super Stars Association that he leads.

