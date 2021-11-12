Chameleone blasts musicians who waste time in gym

By Alex Balimwikungu

Pencil thin singer Jose Chameleone has taken a swipe at musicians who spend time in the gym rather than improving their music craft.

In what some have interpreted as a thinly veiled dig at singer Bebe Cool and others ‘married’ to the gym, Chameleone says gym is for idle people.

“Gym is for those people who have a lot of time on their hands. Me, I don’t have that time. I am always busy,” he said.

He maintains that he is happy with his body and nothing is going to force him to go to the gym.

“I failed to live to that lifestyle because I tried it out but still I failed. People go to gym to reduce weight and now you want me to go and add more?” he asked.

Interestingly, Chameleone’s brothers Pallaso and Weasel spend a bulk of their time in the gym. Not so far back, Pallaso subscribed to a local gym and hired an instructor to help him build some muscle.

Pallaso was overheard at the gym saying that he was growing flabby and this was scaring off chics despite the fact that he is a celebrity. Today, he is taut and toned.