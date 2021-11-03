Chameleone, Coco Finger light up Vumbula Uganda festival

By Karim Ssozi

Singer Jose Chameleone put aside a lagged day to put up a momentous performance at the Vumbula Uganda festival. The singer who travelled from Nakasongola where the performed at the introduction of media personality Stuart Kagoro was in inspired form.

He put up a splendid performance which can only be compared to dance hall singer Moses Okori (Coco Finger). Chameleone’s song “ Forever” became an anthem of sorts with the crowd echoing lines in his song, “ Lwaki tosoka noja ondabako nga tonagenda Ng’omukwano gunsuseko dear’

The two-day Vumbula Uganda festival sponsored by Nile Special happened at the Uganda Museum. Revelers flocked in early. At dusk, there was a sizeable crowd at the event that sets out to unearth the uniqueness of the Pearl of Africa through premium event experiences.