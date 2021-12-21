Chameleone disses Kamwokya clique over Muhoozi party  

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Over the weekend, lots of people flocked to Lugogo Cricket Oval for Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 48th birthday.

On such occasions, there will always be a spoiler.

It was a party that Jose Chameleone turned into a quarrel, moreover quarreling with people who were even absent.

When you annoy a musician, he hits back by singing about it. Not a very angry Chameleone. This time, he lost his creative juices and just lectured for more than five minutes to an audience that was increasingly becoming impatient.

Jose Chameleone at the start made a disclaimer that the main reason he attended the birthday was because he was invited by Chairman Toyota and his friend Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

He observed that the reason South Africa is suffering is the failure to differentiate between working, having fun and politics.

For those that were threatening him that he won’t perform in any other regions if he attends the birthday, he said they are very silly and dense because just like they have friends, he also has friends like Muhoozi who asked for his presence to perform.

Chameleone confirmed that he will perform in any region because it’s his freedom as a member of Team Chairman Muhoozi.

He added that he is a high-end celebrity and no longer interested in politics and will never again run for any political seat.

“I asked for your vote to become Lord Mayor and you refused and I closed that chapter,” Chameleone stated.

“I am a Ugandan and I do whatever I like, so stop threatening me because you are not God. I am a big artiste for Congo, Kenya, Tanzania and the whole of East Africa. Don’t tell me about Kamwokya,” the furious musician added.

“I am a champion and was gifted a Range Rover as a medal after singing for over 20 years, so did you want me to travel in a Raum?” he asked.

Chameleone also said if Nigerian musicians like Wizkid and Davido are given gifts, then why not him.

For those that hate his music, he advised that they don’t show up for any of his shows.

“If you are playing politics in the Ugandan music industry, other countries like Tanzania and Congo aren’t part of these games,” Chameleone noted, adding that he can as well perform there.

Fr those that said on social media that he won’t travel to South Africa, he promised to perform there very soon.