Chameleone needs to withdraw from the public – Master Parrot

By Ahmad Muto

According to former Fire base crew and Leone Island singer Master Parrot, the reason for all the rather polarising PR singer Jose Chameleone attracts is failing to setup structures when he started his Leone Island music camp, being too available and mixing freely with upcoming artistes. He reasoned that the Badilisha singer’s fortunes will greatly change the day he takes a break and induces scarcity because he has lost focus struggling to stay on top of Uganda’s music scene despite the changing times.

“I would ask Chameleone to first exit these things of wanting to be everywhere, withdraw, take two years off without releasing a single song, create scarcity, demand goes up he and stops rubbing shoulders with upcoming artistes. That is what Michael Jackson did. He never argued with upcoming artistes, but concentrated. You know if he disappeared for two years, people would want to see what he looks like. And the legend in him will pop,” he said.

He added: “If the music camps had structures, there would not have been those things of artistes crossing from one music camp to another, like it has been normalised now. If they did that, Chameleone, Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine would have been very rich artistes. They would not have needed to do anything else. Imagine late singer Mowzey Radio’s music being all Leone Island’s. How much money would Jose Chameleone have made?”

Parrot made the statements a week ago on YouTuber Ibrahim Mukasa’s channel.

On Sunday, September 19, 2020 a video went viral of singer Jose Chameleone receiving a Range Rover Sport, registration number UBJ 415D from Michael Nuwagira, alias Toyota. However, the shock was when the multi-award winning artiste went down on his knees and they pulled him back up on his feet. Chameleone contested in the 2021 general elections in the Kampala Lord mayorship race and lost to Erias Lukwago.