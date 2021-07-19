Skip to content Skip to footer

Chameleone on steady recovery path- family

17 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Jose Chameleone who has been bedridden over the past few days has given his fans a glimmer of hope.

The singer was first admitted last Thursday at a private clinic in Seguku, before being transferred to Nakasero Hospital.   It was then suspected he was battling liver and pancreas complications.

However, the singer and his family have allayed such fears.   They reveal that Chameleone is on a steady path to recovery as extensive tests show he is battling a less severe Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection, which infects the stomach. 

The infection, which is caused by eating contaminated food or water, is treatable with antibiotics. It causes abdominal pain and nausea.

On Tuesday, Chameleone who is on a steady mend shared a photo of himself in hospital with his mother watching over him.   He wrote: “Thank you Mama, Your love is evident. You have never given up on the truth! I will grow stronger learning from you. God grant you more life,”

