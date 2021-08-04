Chameleone promises to leave politics, reveals he received another sh100m gift from Toyota

By Ignatius Kamya

It is hard to take Chameleone by his word, according to his chosen stage name. That may however be a matter for pessimists. This may be the time to believe what he says.

In a recent interview, the thin-as-a tongue-of-a-chameleon star revealed that he is never getting back to the political arena. According to the musician, experience has taught him that people just do not realise any leadership qualities when he offers to serve.

“I will never get back into politics because it takes a lot of money and it seems Ugandans have certain traits they want to see in their leaders that they did not see in me (sic),” he said during an interview with Urban TV.

During the same interview, Chameleone talked about receiving a Range Rover from Toyota (brother of President Yoweri Museveni) recently. The singer, real names Joseph Mayanja, says he did not kneel for any human being but for God. “I was giving praise to the Almighty Lord who has enabled me to achieve all that I have,” he explained, with a stern face. “Not everybody gets to receive such kind of gifts,” he added.

He also revealed that the Range Rover also came with another cash gift. He says what media missed is that he was also given a token of sh100m. “It is something that many Ugandans did not know about, but I also received sh100m on top of the car,” he revealed.