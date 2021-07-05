Chameleone’s flaws should be overlooked – Bugingo

By Ahmad Muto

Comedian Hannington Bugingo has defended singer Jose Chameleone from critics arguing that his weaknesses should not be given much attention. According to him, there is no way the singer was going to experience all the trials and tribulations of building his career and remain the same person without noticeable shortcomings.

“Chameleone become a star at 19. He struggled here, washed cars boarded a bus with nothing and went to a foreign land, Kenya, recorded a hit song ‘Mama mia’ and returned. He has been a star since. Nobody would have remained the same. He has a lot of things to think about everytime.”

This was while appearing on a local TV show where they asked him how he managed to record a song with him and Oman Rafiki yet he does not keep time, honour agreements and keep changing like his name.

Bugingo added that Chameleone is super talented, been consistent all the years and therefore it will be long before someone like him shows up. Therefore, he should be excused for never having had time to get his act fully together but be advised to get a team to help him hold his forte.