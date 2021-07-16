Chefs get six-month fish supply

By Ivan Kabuye

Yalelo Uganda’s Prepare, Share and Dine Competition came to a flavourful end at Skyz Hotel, Naguru in Kampala on Saturday, with the winners bagging a six-month fresh fish supply.

Five out of the 10 nominees impressed Chef Mark Kaheru and his team of judges, securing the ultimate prize of six months’ supply of fish.

The stiff competition saw participants preparing several fish dishes.

Speaking about the competition, Yalelo marketing manager Catherine Twesigye was more than impressed by the participants who left many desiring their tasty fish-based meals.

“I am over the moon about bringing to life this nutritiously stimulating adventure. We are so proud to have been part of this and are delighted to know that today’s champions proved that fish is an easy meal to prepare and will now be entitled to 2kgs of fish every week for the next six months,” she said.

The winners were Gertrude Ojangole, Chosen Akellot, Hamis Kayongo, Lillian Namuddu and Sharon Nanyonjo.

“I am so humbled and excited to have been among the lucky winners of this competition. My family is going to be so happy and proud to have this prize,” Kayongo beamed.

Chef Mark Kaheru tasting a participant’s dish before awarding marks during Yalelo Uganda’s Prepare, Share and Dine competition at Skyz Hotel Naguru on Saturday

Participants preparing recipes for the competition

A judge/chef guiding participants during Yalelo Uganda’s Prepare, Share and Dine competition