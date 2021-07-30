Chemutai’s prize money is safe, URA

By Ronald Kintu

Peruth Chemutai wrote her name in bold by becoming Uganda’s first female Olympic gold medalist after winning the 3,000m steeplechase at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

She joined the golden table that has two greats in; the late John Akii-Bua and marathon runner Stephen Kiprotich. Chemutai therefore climbed up the list of athletes to get a prize reward from the Government.

The National Council of Sports committed to reward athletes who win at the ongoing games, but never disclosed the amount.

“There is a financial reward, but we do not want people to think it is about money,” the NCS general secretary, Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel noted, adding that the money is in the bank only waiting for withdrawal when the games are done.

Fast forward, out of ignorance, many Ugandans are worried about her prize money facing the wrath of Uganda Revenue Authority as they congratulated her on social media.

Uganda’s social media queen at the moment since yesterday afternoon is protected by Section 21 (ab) of the Income Tax Act which states that. “An award received by a sports person as a reward from winning or participating in a sports competition is exempt from tax.”

“Congratulations Peruth, we celebrate you. Your money will not be touched,” Ian Rumanyika the Uganda Revenue Authority Public and Corporate Affairs Manager stressed.