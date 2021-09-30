Cheptegei Foundation launched ahead of wedding tomorrow

By Javier Silas Omagor

With just a few hours left until he gets married, Olympic gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei took a break from his wedding preparations to focus on the official launch of the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation.

Cheptegei will tomorrow wed his long-time fiancée, Carol Kamari.

The Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation was created in 2015 as a community-based organisation, but is now a fully registered non-governmental organisation. The foundation is geared towards fostering talent development and social-economic transformation.

The foundation sponsors students in universities, secondary schools, as well as primary schools, and hosts a number of annual events in Kapchorwa district.

Some of the events include the Joshua Cheptegei Christmas Run, the Joshua Cheptegei Football Tournament, and the Joshua Cheptegei Music Production project that mentors audio and visual artists.

The launch, in Central Division, Kapchorwa Municipality, was graced by, among other delegates, Kapchorwa RDC Tom Chesol, Uganda Athletics Federation president Domenic Otuchet, Vision Group CEO Don Wanyama, and Olympic marathon gold medalist Stephen Kiprotich.