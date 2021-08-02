Cheptegei gifts Kiprotich Olympic medal

By Ahmad Muto

Track and field athlete Joshua Cheptegei stunned many on Friday, August 13, 2021 when he gave out one of his 2020 Tokyo Olympics medals to athlete, Stephen Kiprotich. According to Cheptegei, the gesture was an appreciation for inspiring him, as he now hopes to pick more medals at the next Olympic Games in Paris, France in 2024.

“I won a medal and it is not mine. It is for the legend Stephen Kiprotich. I will go to Paris and bring the gold medal that will be mine,” he said.

According to Kiprotich, he is glad Cheptegei took his advise to stick to track and field when he had started having ideas of switching to marathon.

“I understand now that when I talk, my words do not go free. When I advised him, he took it because he wanted to go for marathon, I said no, I want you to do something special for me in the track before you go,” he said.

Cheptegei received sh50m from MTN Uganda for his gold and sh25m for his silver in the 5000 metres and 10000 metres respectively. Jacob Kiplimo received sh10m for his bronze in the 10000 metres while Peruth Chemutai received sh50m for her winning gold in the 3000 metres steeplechase.

Cheptegei exchanged his sh25m with Jacob Kiplimo’s sh10m that he gave to Stephen Kissa who was part of the 10000 meter line-up at the Olympics.

Stephen Kiprotich won gold at the 2012 London Summer Olympics in Marathon. He also won gold at the 2013 World Championships, Moscow in Marathon.