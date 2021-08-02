Cheptegei opens war on female genital mutilation

By Ronald Kintu

Mid this year, development partners re-echoed the increased incidence of female genital mutilation (FGM), as well as gender-based violence in Karamoja and Sebei regions during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The reports showed a rise in FGM to over 10% in Sebei region among girls aged between 13 and 17 years and this is one of the reasons why world Champion Joshua Cheptegei has started a war on the vice.

“I am pleased to have officially launched the Josh Chep Foundation. We hope to use this foundation to promote education, fight FGM, and boost people’s incomes,” he noted recently.