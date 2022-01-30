Skip to content Skip to footer

Christian women dedicate Women’s Day prayers to prostitutes

HomeAll PostsLifestyleChristian women dedicate Women’s Day...
7 hours ago
Share
94Views 0Comments

By Juliet Lukwago

Women from the Catholic, Anglican and Orthodox churches on Friday held special prayers dedicated to, among others, prostitutes. The women also prayed for street children and children born with HIV/AIDS.

The prayers were held at Sacred Heart of Mary Cathedral, Rubaga in Kampala. They were led by Archbishop Paul Ssemwogerere under the theme I know the plans I have for you (Jeremiah 29:11). This was in preparation for International Women’s Day, which takes place tomorrow.

The archbishop said many parents have forgotten their responsibility of nurturing children, building morals and responsible citizens and decried the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies.

Ssemogerere receiving a gift from Women Guild members at Sacred Heart of Mary Cathedral Rubaga on Friday, March 4. Photo by Juliet Lukwago

He also thanked the women under the Uganda Joint Christian Council for spearheading the formation of the Women’s Council, which he said would enhance the stability and general welfare of the family.

However, the former president of Namirembe Mothers Union, Josephine Kasaato, reported to Ssemogerere that many children are impregnated by their relatives, others don’t know the fathers of their children, and many marry young.

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
Ssebulime should apologise to my daughter – Judith Babirye’s father
January 30, 2022
Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Coronavirus messes up Miss World, postponed
December 17, 2021
Sex & Relationships
My mother advised me against single motherhood – Angella
August 10, 2021
Lifestyle Top News
Police to pay Entebbe Expressway road toll fees
January 14, 2022
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.