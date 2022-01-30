Christian women dedicate Women’s Day prayers to prostitutes

By Juliet Lukwago

Women from the Catholic, Anglican and Orthodox churches on Friday held special prayers dedicated to, among others, prostitutes. The women also prayed for street children and children born with HIV/AIDS.

The prayers were held at Sacred Heart of Mary Cathedral, Rubaga in Kampala. They were led by Archbishop Paul Ssemwogerere under the theme I know the plans I have for you (Jeremiah 29:11). This was in preparation for International Women’s Day, which takes place tomorrow.

The archbishop said many parents have forgotten their responsibility of nurturing children, building morals and responsible citizens and decried the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies.

He also thanked the women under the Uganda Joint Christian Council for spearheading the formation of the Women’s Council, which he said would enhance the stability and general welfare of the family.

However, the former president of Namirembe Mothers Union, Josephine Kasaato, reported to Ssemogerere that many children are impregnated by their relatives, others don’t know the fathers of their children, and many marry young.