Cindy advises artists to accept PM Nabbanja’s relief money

By Hussein Kiganda

Dancehall star and president of the Uganda Musicians’ Association(UMA) Cinderella Sanyu also known as Cindy has advised musicians not to feel shy to receive money from the Prime minister’s office as Covid-19 relief.

In an interview, the king herself told fellow singers that it is useless to pretend to be economically sound yet they need help. She hinted that when ex-president of UMA, Fiina Mugerwa contacted her on whether she should write her on the list of those to receive Nabanja’s money, she accepted because she needs it.

“Many artists can not come out to admit that they need that 100k from Nabanja yet the truth is that they really need it. Many of them are not fine financially because we have not been working for a year now. They want to show the public that they are well off but they are not. For me, when Fiina contacted me on whether to put my name on the list, I told her my name should be the first on the list. When it comes, I will take it. I call upon all artists to accept this money if they can get it because it may help them…,”Cindy advised.

However, a few days ago, an association called the Uganda Superstar’s Association was made by Joseph Mayanja also known as Chameleon, to counter UMA which was being accused of not delivering to their expectations. Some members of this association told media that the 100k is too little for them and therefore do not need it. Lil Pazo Lunabe told the press that he doesn’t need such little money because it can not look after him for just one day.