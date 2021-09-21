Skip to content Skip to footer

Cindy, fiancé wedding meetings kick-off

5 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto
Singer Cindy Sanyu and fiancé Joel Prynce Atiku officially launched their wedding meetings over the weekend. Held at Atiku’s uncle, Mo’s home here in Kampala, the meeting was attended by a number of entertainers and socialites who contributed and pledged millions.
According to Cindy, she was nervous about attendance because both of them are not always out there socialising so they have a small circle, but the she was impressed with the turn up, and they are ready to start the journey.
Among those in attendance was Masaka based businessman Emmanuel Lwasa who pledged a tent he said is rented at about sh6 – 7m and a public address/sound system once he is shown the wedding venue. Executive members of the Uganda Musicians Associations (UMA), singer King Michael pledged sh5m, Singer Big Eye pledged sh2m, singer/producer, Zulitums pledged sh1m while Ragga Dee contributed sh1m and promised to add as the meetings progress.
Prynce particularly thanked Lwasa for his offer saying he lifted a weight off their shoulders at their first meeting.
Cindy and Atiku held a low-key kukyala ceremony in late May, 2021 at Cindy’s mother’s home in Muyenga following their engagement a year earlier in May, 2020.
And after trashing pregnancy rumours for months, she confirmed she is expecting in mid-August.

