Cindy receives sh60m for Uganda Musicians Association

By Ahmad Muto

The Ugandan Musicians Association (UMA) president, singer Cindy Sanyu has on behalf of the association members received sh60m for the purpose of setting up the Association.

She took to her Instagram on Monday, August 16, 2021, to share a photo in the company of UMA executive member, singer Big Eye and comedian Hannington Bugingo holding a dummy cheque. She captioned it: “Good morning Uganda. Today UMA received sh60m from National Cultural Forum for structure building. We are grateful #Progress.”

She received congratulatory comments for her efforts.

“In every region, we have an office. But we have not yet strengthened our addresses and made sure our structures are strong. The sh100m we got earlier was for the SACCO and it is serving its purpose. We have been looking for recognition from the Government and this is the start,” Cindy said.

She added: “We want to make sure that all the artistes in Mbale, Mityana have an address they go to that has the equipment for them to register among others. The Kampala office was doing everything, but now we want all the other regions to be self-sufficient.

Months ago, UMA received sh100m for their SACCO from the Microfinance Support Centre.

This comes after UMA, under Cindy and the Uganda Superstar Musicians Association, under Jose Chameleone were taken to Gulu by the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and asked to harmonise their activities. They also spent weeks there being trained on how to streamline the local music industry.