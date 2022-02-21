Skip to content Skip to footer

Cindy returns on stage, thrills rugby fans in Jinja

9 hours ago
By Karim Ssozi
Good Friday saw fun lovers and party goers turn up in numbers for the jinja Fun Rugby which took place at Dam Waterz playgrounds.
Rugby teams from different parts of Uganda namely Soroti, Mbale, Jinja, Kampala, and Kenya’s MMUST (Makaka)   turned up to participate in the rugby games organized by Guinness to battle for the grand prize of shs. 2 million for the winning teams in both the women’s and men’s league.

The games kicked off as early at 7am as different rugby teams played namely :- Pombe, Trojans, Jakwo among others

A visiting rugby team from Kakamega ( Kenya) won the men’s title and a cash prize from sponsors Guinness ( photo: Karim Ssozi)
 

The day that was designed for rugby funs to unwind, play some rugby and have fun did not disappoint as it offered both sport and crazy fanfare throughout the day.

The annual Rugby Sevens Festival saw 19 Men’s teams and eight Women’s teams from both Kenya and Uganda take to the pitch to have a go at the winning trophy and the cash prize. 

 

Kenya’s MMUST ( Makaka) team all the way from Kakamega walked away with the Men’s trophy and a cash prize of One Million after beating the Jinja Hippos ( StreerBulls) 7- 5 in the Men’s final to seal their spot as the champions of the 17th edition while the Women’s title was taken by the Amazon team from Kings Park in Bweyogorere

Some of the revellers who thronged the Jinja Dam waters for the rugby action ( photo: Karim Ssozi)

who beat Jinja Ripples 22- 5 in the women’s finale.

Later on in the evening, a performance by the Dance hall King herself , Cindy and Guinness’ abundant flow and presence ushered in the Easter weekend in style as revelers shared light-hearted unforgettable moments.

Cindy’s fans were ecstatic seeing her on stage for the first time since her maternity leave (Photo: Karim Ssozi)

The King herself took revelers on a musical roller coaster of their lives with crazy performances of some of her biggest hits with songs like Run this City, Boom Party as she turned to her audience asking them to request songs from her album they would want her to perform as if not enough she kept her funs up on their feet as  she danced.

