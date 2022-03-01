Cindy set for the stage at the Jinja Fun Rugby Sevens

By Alex Balimwikungu

Dancehall star Cindy, is set to highlight the much-anticipated Jinja Fun Rugby Festival, slated for tomorrow (Good Friday) at Dam Waters Rugby Club in Jinja.

The new mother, who only left the maternity ward three months ago, is raring to go. Back to her sylphlike figure, she has vowed to stage an energetic performance for her fans. ” I missed my fans. I cannot wait to perform for them,” she said. It will be her first performance since welcoming her bundle of joy.

However, the festival is not only bringing the heat with the celebrated king of dancehall, Cindy, or with rugby, but it is also bringing the heat with the dark liquid, Guinness

This is because, the event which is designed to demystify and popularize the game of rugby around the country has this time taken the festival a notch higher by bringing on board Guinness Uganda, a brand that is synonymous with sports and the game of rugby in the country.

Guinness’ involvement in the rugby festival comes as no surprise since the beer brand is known for its commitment to sports with football and rugby at the forefront. The brand is also the sponsor of the National Rugby 7s team and series.

This edition is expected to host 19 Men’s teams and eight Women’s teams from both Kenya and Uganda with winners from both the Men’s and the Women’s teams set to take home the winner’s trophy and medals plus a whooping Shs2M with each winner from the respective teams walking away with 1million each.