Cindy shocked by daughter Amani’s actions

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Cindy Sanyu who is also the president of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) was left stunned by her 11-year-old daughter Amani who catwalked in front of a camera like a professional model. According to her, she was left wondering if as a parent she should be happy or scared because she is not sure about where she effortlessly learnt a skill that takes long to hone.

“So, I asked my daughter to just walk towards the camera and back. Look what she did? Chic looks like a well-trained super model. I do not know whether I should be happy or scared, like who taught her these things? #ConfusedMum,” she captioned the video on her Instagram.

Amani is Cindy Sanyu and her ex-boyfriend, Mario Brunetti’s daughter born eleven years ago. The pair broke up in 2014 after a decade together. Their separation was followed by another long running court battle over child custody.

The Boom party singer is now engaged to city actor Joel Prynce Okuyo and had their lowkey scientific kukyala in May, this year.