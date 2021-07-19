Cindy takes music break to have baby

By Alex Balimwikungu

For many months, singer Cindy Sanyu has denied pregnancy rumours. With the baby kicks becoming more prominent through her hideous baggy dresses, she has finally yielded.

The “Boom Party” singer is going to take a sabbatical from music performances and go the ‘family way’. Cindy, who is rumoured to be 4 months pregnant with her second child, confessed the move on TV.

“It’s not a rumor, it is happening. I will be taking time off for family and relaxation as I prepare,” she said.

Although visibly elated by the pregnancy, she will not be carried away into doing gender reveal parties. “ I don’t want to find out if it’s a girl or a boy until its ready, I want the surprise. It’s a personal thing for me and Prynce, we are having a baby. It is all that matters,” she said.

Cindy Sanyu is engaged to be married to her fiancé Prynce Joel Atiku and they had a formal meet-the-parents engagement in April 2021. Cindy has an 11-year old daughter with ex-Mario Brunetti.