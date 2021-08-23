City pastor held over defilement allegations

By Kampala Sun Writer

A city pastor, Jimmy Bbale, has been arrested over allegations of defiling a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Detectives attached to Katwe Police Station in Makindye division picked Bbale on Sunday afternoon from the city centre following complaints from a businessman, Francis Bruno Bazibu.

“It all started when I was arrested and sent on remand at Kitalya prison. Bbale routinely visited my home and prayed for my family, including seeking God’s interference to ensure my early release in vain,” Bazibu said.

“He (Bbale) took advantage of the several times he visited my family to defile the girl,” Bazibu wrote in his complaint.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, confirmed the arrest of Bbale, over allegations of aggravated defilement.

“He is still detained at Katwe Police while our officers at KMP South headquarters continue with the investigations, all necessary procedures supposed to be followed while investigating a case of that nature have been done,” Owoyesigyire said.

Report defilement

The Police have since issued hotlines, including toll free numbers and asked the public to call and report defilement cases at any nearby station.

The calls will help enable quick responses from officers attached to the child and Family Protection Unit, that have been tasked to handle defilement cases among others.

The numbers for Serere police station are; 0718792426, 0707770225, 07077770229 and 0393241864.

Other toll free numbers for the general police are; 999, 0800300102, 0800122291, 0700519317, 0707707927 and fire brigade 0800121222 and 0714667716. Others are at the districts.