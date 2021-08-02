City pastor punches mother-in-law, arrested

By Ponsiano Nsimbi

A city pastor is languishing behind bars after roughing up his mother-in-law in front of police officers. Pastor John Norman Ogola, popularly known as Yesu Muto (Young Jesus), lost his cool and attacked Grace Nakigudde at Bulenga Police Station. The incident happened recently after clear-the-air talks between the two parties failed.

The Kampala Sun has learnt that the elderly couple of Nakigudde and Joshua Kibirige, residents of Ggogonya, Bulenga, went to police after efforts to talk to their daughter, Jackie Nakawooya, hit a dead end. They state that whenever they sought to hear from Nakawooya, who has been married to the flamboyant pastor for the last seven years, they were met with a litany of expletives, which cannot be published here.

Although it is an abomination in Buganda for a son-in-law to get within breathing distance of his mother-in-law, Ogola, who hails from eastern Uganda, grabbed Nakigudde by the throat and had her in chokehold position. She let out a piercing alarm, attracting the Police, who loosened her from his firm group

Fearing for the worst for her, they lodged a case at Bulenga Police Family Division. The Police duly summoned the pastor who turned up with Nakawooya. The parents’ momentary relief at seeing their daughter alive soon turned sour. Ogola turned wild when he learnt that Nakawooya’s parents wanted to take her with them, arguing that she did not look fine and seemed to be under a mystical spell.

In a brief interview with journalists, Nakawooya claimed theirs was a picture-perfect marriage and she was confused by the interference from her parents. Just to prove they were a perfect couple, she and Ogola brazenly kissed, much to the disgust of those watching.

Ogola and his wife were briefly detained to “cool off”, but as he was being led away by the Police, he shouted out that he was aware of a ploy by his wife’s parents to marry her off to a wealthy zungu (white man) since he (Ogola) no longer had money to fulfill their expensive demands since churches were put on lockdown.

The pastor being restrained

Nakigudde wails

Nakawooya and other people talking to Nakigudde

The Ogolas



