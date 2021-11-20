Skip to content Skip to footer

City tycoon surprises wife on anniversary

8 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Reclusive city tycoon, Hashim Wasswa Mulangwa lives large.  He has no qualms splurging the money as long as it is towards his wife Saidiya Mulangwa.

The couple that had a dream wedding last year, January 30, 2020 celebrated their anniversary yesterday.  Just when we imagined Mulangwa, the Chief Development Strategy Officer of Global Innovation Fund   (GIF) would go for the cost effective stance of reciting sweet love laments, he went deep- his hands deep in his pockets and gave the wife Mercedes-Benz GLE63 S AMG Coupe.

A surprised Saidiya walks towards her prize car (Photo: Instagram)

In photos that are trending on Twitter, Hashim led his wife to a ‘wrapped’ car and handed her the keys, while whispering his sentiments of attachment.

Saidiya showed her appreciation on Twitter: “My Mr Mulangwa I absolutely enjoy being your wife and love love loooove that you spoil me to extents that shock my very high expectations. You outdid yourself on this one…daymn!! Happy anniversary my heart-to many more years of expensive gifts from you,” she wrote.

Many respondents on Twitter cautioned Saidiya against putting her man out there in the gallery as sharp Kampala girls will pounce.

Before he joined GIF, Hashim also spent many years as a Senior Policy adviser for Uganda’s President’s Office. He has a Master of Public Administration in Economic Development.

 

